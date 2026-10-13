Indore Crime Trends: 56 Murders In 9 Months, Alcohol Linked To 40% Of Killings; Family And Relationship Disputes Feature In 50% | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kailash Modi, 71, a temple trustee, was beaten to death with a wooden pole around 32 times within a minute inside a Gurudwara by an allegedly drunk man after he stopped the latter from entering the temple in an inebriated condition on June 16 under Annapurna police station limits.

Tragically, this horrific incident is not an isolated anomaly. It reflects a larger and worrying rise in violent crime across Indore. Alcohol, impulsive behaviour, and loss of self-control often turn arguments into deadly crimes.

An analysis of 56 murder cases reported in Indore between January and September 2026 points to a recurring pattern: alcohol, family and relationship conflicts, and petty disputes frequently feature in killings.

Alcohol was involved in 22 cases, accounting for nearly 40% of the total, while family and relationship conflicts featured in 28 cases, or 50%. Another 14 cases (25%) stemmed from petty disputes. Some cases fell into more than one category, showing that several factors can contribute to a single incident.

The average number of murders per month has also gone up this year. Indore had 62 murder cases in 2024 and 65 in 2025, which is about five and 5.4 murders each month. In the first nine months of 2026, there were 56 cases, raising the monthly average to about 6.2.

Alcohol and loss of self-control

Many alcohol-related incidents involved arguments during drinking, fights over money spent on liquor, and confrontations at liquor shops.

Dr Ramgulam Razdan, former head of psychiatry at MGM Medical College, said alcohol can lead to crime because it weakens self-control and lowers inhibitions.

He explained that during social drinking, even small disagreements can turn violent because alcohol makes it harder for people to control their reactions. With less self-control and less fear of consequences, minor arguments can become deadly.

Violence in families

Family and relationship conflicts were involved in 28 cases. These included alleged killings related to domestic disputes, suspicion about a partner, disagreements in relationships, honour issues, and property disputes.

These incidents involved spouses, parents and children, and other relatives. They show how tensions in close relationships can sometimes lead to deadly violence.

The analysis also found that 34 cases, or over 60% of the total, involved someone the victim knew, such as family, partners, friends, or acquaintances.

Police officials said impulsive killings are hard to prevent because they often happen after sudden arguments. This differs from planned crimes, which police can tackle with targeted policing.

Minor disputes become deadly

Fourteen murders, or one in four cases, reportedly started from petty disputes. These included everyday disagreements, like accidentally bumping into someone on a crowded street or arguing over fetching water.

These cases show how small arguments can become deadly when tempers rise and people turn to violence.

Banganga and Lasudia record most cases

Banganga and Lasudia each reported eight murders. Aerodrome had five cases, while Azad Nagar and Hira Nagar each had four.

Together, these five police station areas made up 29 of the 56 cases, or almost 52% of the total.

Month

Total Murders

Murders Involving Liquor

Family & Relationship Conflicts

Murders Over Petty Disputes

January

8

2

5

2

February

5

3

1

2

March

6

2

3

0

April

7

6

2

3

May

4

1

3

0

June

9

3

4

2

July

8

3

6

1

August

4

1

3

1

September

5

1

1

3

Total

56

22

28

14