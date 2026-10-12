Three Held For Attacking Two Youths In Indore's Vijay Nagar, Police Trace Suspects Through CCTV Footage | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three suspects in an alleged attempt to murder two youths have been arrested, police said on Sunday. The police used CCTV footage and information from informers to identify and arrest the suspects.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel said the incident took place late Friday night.

Shubham Bidhone and his friend Mayur Bhoge were allegedly attacked by the suspects. Shubham suffered injuries to his hand, while Mayur sustained injuries to his head.

After Shubham filed a complaint, Vijay Nagar police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and began an investigation to identify the suspects.

Patel said that given the seriousness of the incident, police launched the investigation and arrested all three suspects within a few hours.

The arrested men have been identified as Chandrakant alias Nantu Thakre of Rustam Ka Bagicha, Devendra alias Bhura of Gotu Maharaj Ki Chawl and Lucky alias Hemant Singley, a resident of the Goma Ki Phel area of the city.

According to the police, the suspects sustained injuries after falling from a motorcycle while allegedly trying to escape during the police action. They were provided medical treatment as per procedure. Further investigation into the case is underway.