Indore Police Extern 17 Habitual Offenders Ahead Of Festivals, Impose Restrictions On Seven Others | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the upcoming festivals, Commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh ordered strict action against habitual criminals to maintain law and order.

Seventeen have been externed from the district limits for a specified period, while seven others have been placed under restrictions requiring them to follow strict conditions.

Officials said they took the action under the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Suraksha Adhiniyam, 1990, after reviewing cases against the suspects.

According to the police, these criminals have repeatedly engaged in criminal activities, and several serious cases have been registered against them at different police stations.

Earlier preventive action failed to improve their behaviour. The externment period ranges from three months to one year. The commissioner of police (CP) has also issued restriction orders against seven habitual offenders.

Under these orders, the offenders must report regularly to their respective police stations, avoid criminal activity, and refrain from any action that could disturb public peace.

Violating the conditions may lead to further legal action. The cases were presented on behalf of the government by Assistant District Prosecution Officer Ajay Pratap Bundela.