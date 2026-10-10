Indore's DAVV Researchers Mukesh Sharma, Sunanda Panda Among World's Top 2% Scientists For Fifth And Sixth Consecutive Years | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Mukesh Chandra Sharma, associate professor at School of Pharmacy of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), has been included in the list of the world’s top 2% scientists for the fifth consecutive year, according to the list released by Stanford University and Elsevier on October 7, 2026.

The recognition highlights Sharma’s sustained research excellence and international scientific contributions in the fields of clinical medicine, pharmacy and pharmacology.

The global list recognises scientists based on the impact of their research and scientific contributions. Researchers are evaluated in two categories: single-year impact and career-long impact. Sharma’s inclusion in both categories reflects the consistency and influence of his research work.

His research primarily focuses on chemical synthesis, antimicrobial research, alpha-glucosidase, nanoparticles, computer-aided drug design and pharmaceutical research.

He has published more than 80 research papers in journals indexed in the Science Citation Index Expanded, including publications by Nature, Elsevier, Taylor & Francis, Springer Nature, Wiley and Bentham Science.

The Stanford University list provides a comprehensive assessment of researchers’ scientific impact. It ranks the top 100,000 scientists, along with researchers who fall within the top two per cent in their respective subfields.

The evaluation considers several indicators, including the H-index, the number of research papers published, citations received and co-authorship-related parameters.

The ranking covers 22 broad scientific disciplines and 174 subfields, assessing the significance and impact of research publications across various areas of science.

Congratulating Sharma on the achievement, DAVV Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Singhai said the recognition was a matter of pride for the entire university community.

He expressed confidence that the achievement would inspire other faculty members and research scholars to pursue high-quality research and strengthen the university’s contribution to scientific advancement.

Sunanda Panda also makes it to the prestigious list again

Sunanda Panda, who is a researcher with DAVV, has also made it to the prestigious list again. “This is for the sixth time in a row that I have been included in the list of the world’s top 2% scientists,” she said.

Her main field of research was clinical medicine. He is currently associated with School of Life Sciences at DAVV. Last year, at least four people associated with DAVV made it to the list, but that number has come down to 2 this year.