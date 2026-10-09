Indore Road Project: Bulldozers Remain In Action To Clear 130 Houses Obstructing Movement Along RE-2 Road

Bulldozers Roll Out In Indore As 130 Houses Face Demolition For RE-2 Road |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation remained in action for the second straight day on Friday. The civic body, armed with bulldozers, resumed demolishing 130 houses obstructing the long-stalled RE-2 Road project between Bengali Square and Pipliyahana. With memories of stone-pelting during an earlier drive, authorities tightened security to prevent unrest. The operation aims to clear the final one-kilometre stretch of the 4.25-km road, which has remained incomplete despite nearly ₹55 crore already being spent on the project.

Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, Additional Commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar and SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar were present at the site to oversee the demolition drive.

A large police contingent was deployed to maintain law and order, particularly after stone-pelting was reported during an earlier operation to remove obstructions.

The administration identified 130 remaining houses obstructing construction. Demolition teams began removing these structures on Thursday morning to clear the pending stretch and accelerate completion of the long-delayed project.

The RE-2 Road, measuring 4.25 kilometres in length and 45 metres in width, has remained incomplete despite substantial investment. Around 3.2 kilometres have already been constructed, while approximately one kilometre remains unfinished due to residential structures obstructing the alignment.

Nearly ₹55 crore has been spent on the project so far.

Families To Be Shifted To PMAY Housing

The administration has initiated rehabilitation measures for affected families. They will be relocated to the Nilgiri housing complex under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Several families from the Pipliyahana-Bicholi Kakad area have already received alternative accommodation.

Once completed, the road will provide alternative connectivity between Bhuri Tekri, Pipliyahana, Bengali Square and the Nayta Mundla RTO area.

Officials expect the additional route to ease traffic congestion on existing roads and improve connectivity across eastern Indore.