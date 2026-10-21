From Mysuru's Grand Dussehra To Bundelkhand's Sona Patti, Bhopal Seniors Celebrate India's Cultural Diversity | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At Apna Ghar Ashram, an old age home in the city, Dussehra is an occasion for sharing and living the regional versions of Lord Rama's tale and the variety of ways in which Dussehra is celebrated in different parts of the country.

It is also about introducing children to the religious, cultural and moral significance of the festival.

The old age home houses elderly people in the 60-90 years age group from different parts of the country. The Dussehra day began at the Ashram on Tuesday with the inmates getting together and sharing how Dussehra is celebrated in their part of the country.

“A Dadaji who is from Mysuru gave a vivid description of the famous Dussehra of Mysuru with its caparisoned elephants,” said Apna Ghar director Madhuri Mishra.

Others related the stories of Rama's exploits prevalent in their regions and the way Dussehra is celebrated there.

The inmates from Bundelkhand distributed 'sona patti' to all residents. As part of tradition, leaves of the shami tree are exchanged with each other in Bundelkhand on Dussehra day.

They symbolise gold and convey good wishes for prosperity and wealth. The Bundelkhandis also served betel leaf to each other.

Besides, there was an interaction with children in Rohit Nagar, where Apna Ghar is located.

At Dadaji ki Chaupal, Usmein Aayenge Balgopal, the grandparents told children in the 10- 15-year age group that Dussehra was not only about enjoying the huge effigies of Ravana, his brother and son going up in flames. It has a moral behind it: good always triumphs and evil always loses.