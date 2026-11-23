Bhopal Arera Colony Sealing Row Reaches Supreme Court As Residents Allege Shops Reopened Despite BMC Action | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court will hear the Bhopal sealing case on Monday, with residents questioning the action taken report (ATR) submitted by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Petitioners and residents of Arera Colony have alleged that misleading affidavits were submitted before the court regarding the sealing of commercial establishments in residential areas.

In a detailed representation, they claimed that shops, hotels and showrooms in Arera Colony's E-1 to E-5 sectors have reopened despite the civic body's claims of enforcement.

The BMC conducted the drive in three phases after issuing notices against commercial activities in residential properties. During the final phase, 348 properties were sealed following 24-hour notices. Across all three phases, more than 10,000 notices were issued.

Residents alleged that over 200 residential buildings in Arera Colony are being used commercially, but effective action has not been taken.

They also challenged the BMC's affidavit dated Aug 3, 2026, claiming that several establishments remain operational despite displaying posters declaring that commercial activities had stopped.

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