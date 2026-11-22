Bhopal 6-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By Tractor At Construction Site On Ayodhya Bypass, Driver Booked |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old girl was crushed to death after coming under the wheels of a tractor at a construction site near an under-construction apartment complex in SAGE Golden Spring City, located along Ayodhya Bypass, said Chhola Mandir police on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Anamika Kahar (6). She was at the construction site with her mother, Manisha, when the accident occurred on Nov 21.

According to police, Anamika's father, Mahesh Kahar, works as a labourer at the construction site and also operates a material lift. The family has been living in a makeshift settlement opposite the residential complex for the past six to seven years.

Mahesh told police that he was operating a material lift on the 10th floor on Saturday, while his wife was loading sand into the lift from the ground. Their two children were playing near their mother. Around 11 am, a tractor arrived and unloaded construction material.

The driver allegedly reversed the tractor-trolley recklessly at high speed. The children panicked upon seeing the approaching vehicle and ran to the side. However, the driver allegedly turned the tractor towards them, causing Anamika to fall.

The tractor's front right wheel ran over her head, leaving her critically injured. After the accident, Manisha rushed towards her daughter but fainted upon seeing her condition. +

Mahesh came down and, along with a labourer, took the injured child to Jindal Hospital on a scooter.

Doctors advised shifting her to Hamidia Hospital, where she was declared dead after examination. Based on Mahesh's complaint, Chhola Mandir police registered a case against the tractor driver and launched an investigation.

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