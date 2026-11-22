Jivana Street: Delhi’s Connaught Place Vibe Become Young Crowd Puller In Bhopal |

Jivana Street Restaurants: A charming blend of food, flowers and youthful energy, Jivana Street is fast emerging as a favourite hangout among youngsters and young couples. This vibrant food street brings together the charm of open-air dining and the excitement of a buzzing café culture.

Lined with lush greenery and beautiful bougainvillea flowers, Jivana Street offers a refreshing setting, with restaurants featuring both indoor and outdoor seating. Whether it is a leisurely coffee date, a catch-up with friends or a relaxed evening outing, the street has something for everyone.

Coffee |

From Cocktails To Coffee…

For cocktail lovers and snack enthusiasts, SIPS makes for a perfect stop, while Handcrafted draws the coffee crowd with its diverse brews and signature sourdough pizzas. A hit among health-conscious Gen-Z foodies, the café also doubles as a cosy workspace, with youngsters often spotted sipping coffee while working away on their laptops.

Pizza |

Butter Chicken Amid Bougainvillaea

But Jivana Street is not just about café hopping. Those craving a taste of street-food nostalgia can head to the outdoor Gagar stalls for delicious gol-gappe, crispy aloo tikki and piping-hot rabdi jalebi. Meanwhile, Chature Bhature serves up hearty Punjabi flavours, with its Amritsari Chole Bhature and finger-licking Butter Chicken promising a delicious trip straight to the pind! All this, while you are surrounded with beautiful pink bougainvillaea!

Jivana Street |

And for those who believe no food outing is complete without something sweet and chilled, Baskin-Robbins is ready to add a scoop of happiness.

With its lively ambience, diverse food choices and youthful appeal, Jivana Street is more than just a food destination—it is fast becoming the city's go-to spot to eat for youngsters, unwind and make memories.