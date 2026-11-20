Weekend Events In Bhopal: From Live Music And Stand-up Comedy To Canvas Painting, 5 Events To Explore |

Events In Bhopal This Weekend: Bhopal has several exciting events lined up for the weekend of November 21 and 22. From live music and stand-up comedy to creative activities and community gatherings. Whether you want to enjoy a musical night, watch a comedy show or try something creative, these weekend events in Bhopal offer options for everyone.

Here are five events to explore this weekend.

1. The Great Indian Jamming Carnival 2.0

The Great Indian Jamming Carnival 2.0 will take place on Sunday, November 22, at Bansal Plaza. Organised by KaunActive, the event will bring people together through music, entertainment, creativity and social activities. The carnival will begin at 6 pm and continue for four hours. Tickets are priced at ₹349 onwards.

Visitors can enjoy live jamming sessions, open mic performances, flea market stalls, food, interactive games and opportunities to meet new people.

Date: Sunday, November 22

Venue: Bansal Plaza, Bhopal

The Great Indian Jamming Carnival 2.0 |

2. Vishal Tyagi Live: Cultural Shock Stand-up Show

Comedy lovers can attend Vishal Tyagi's stand-up show, 'Cultural Shock', on Saturday, November 21. The show will be held at Superrich Café on Kolar Road. The show will begin at 6 pm. Tickets are priced at ₹349 onwards.

The event offers an opportunity to enjoy an evening of stand-up comedy and entertainment.

Date: Saturday, November 21

Venue: Superrich Café, J.K. Town Road, Kolar Road, Bhopal

Vishal Tyagi Live: Cultural Shock Stand-up Show |

3. Filmi Sangeet x Aaryan Gala

Music lovers can enjoy a Bollywood-themed musical night at Mwaki Experience on Hoshangabad Road. Titled Filmi Sangeet x Aaryan Gala, the event will bring together classic Bollywood melodies, modern DJ music and retro glamour. The show will begin at 9 pm. Tickets are priced at ₹1500 onwards.

International DJ and music producer Aaryan Gala will perform at the event. The musical night will begin on Saturday, November 21, and continue until the early hours of Sunday.

Date: November 21–22

Venue: Mwaki Experience, Hoshangabad Road, Bhopal

4. The Yellow Diary – ICWF Tour

Fans of live music can attend The Yellow Diary's In Case We Forget (ICWF) India Tour in Bhopal on Saturday, November 21.

The band will perform its popular songs along with tracks from its latest musical phase. The performance will feature heartfelt lyrics, melodies and live music. The show will begin at 9 pm. Tickets are priced at ₹799 onwards.

Date: Saturday, November 21

Venue: Rafters Sports Bar, Bhopal

The Yellow Diary – ICWF Tour |

5. Canvas Painting Session

Those looking for a creative weekend activity can join a canvas painting session at Nothing Before Coffee in Bittan Market.

The session is suitable for beginners, and no previous painting experience is required. Participants will receive step-by-step guidance and all the necessary supplies, including canvas, brushes, acrylic paints and aprons.

Visitors can also enjoy food and beverages at the café while creating their own paintings. Tickets are priced at ₹799 onwards.

Date: Saturday and Sunday, November 21 and 22

Venue: Nothing Before Coffee, Bittan Market, Bhopal