Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Rain And Thunderstorm Alert In 9 Districts On November 20, Cold To Intensify After November 20 | Pinterest

MP Weather News: A rain and thunderstorm alert in Madhya Pradesh has been issued for November 20. Nine districts in the southeastern part of the state are likely to receive rainfall, with strong winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km/h. Meanwhile, cloud cover has started developing in several districts, including Bhopal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Madhya Pradesh weather is changing due to a deep depression and a storm system over the Bay of Bengal. Its impact is expected to be strongest on November 20.

A system over the central-western Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17. It will then move forward and bring rain to several parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Rain Alert In 9 Districts Of Madhya Pradesh

The IMD weather alert covers nine districts in southeastern Madhya Pradesh. Rain is likely in Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara and Pandhurna.

Winds are expected to blow at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h in these areas. Cloudy conditions have also started developing in Bhopal and other districts.

Haze In Bhopal, Weather Changes After 4 PM

A layer of haze was observed in Bhopal on Monday. The Bhopal weather changed after 4 PM as clouds started covering the sky.

Karaundi Records Lowest Temperature At 11.4°C

The Madhya Pradesh temperature continued to fall, with Karaundi in Katni district recording the coldest night at 11.4°C.

Amarkantak recorded 11.8°C, followed by Kalyanpur at 12.1°C, Damoh at 12.4°C and Chhindwara at 13°C.

Both Bhopal and Indore recorded a minimum temperature of 13.2°C. Nowgong recorded 13.5°C, while Malajkhand recorded 13.6°C.

Pachmarhi, the state's only hill station, recorded 14.6°C. This means Bhopal and Indore were colder than Pachmarhi. Ujjain recorded 14.8°C. The minimum temperature in Madhya Pradesh remained below 15°C in 17 cities.

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