Bhopal's Laharpur Ecological Park Closed After Leopard Attacks Class 10 Student, 15 Camera Traps Installed | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest officials have closed the Ecological Park at Laharpur to morning and evening walkers from Monday following a leopard attack that left a Class 10 student injured a few days ago. The decision was taken to ensure public safety.

At least 15 camera traps have been installed in the park to monitor the movement of wild animals. Officials will examine the camera footage over the next one to two days before taking a decision on reopening the park, depending on the presence of wildlife.

District forest officer Lokpriya Bharti told Free Press that the Ecological Park has been closed for the safety of people and camera traps have been installed at different locations in the park. The camera traps have been installed for the last five to six days, Bharti said.

Speaking of the leopard attack on the teenager, the officer said that the victim had entered the prohibited area by jumping over the fence and was attacked by a leopard.

Fortunately, the leopard attack was not life-threatening. Posters warning people about the presence of wildlife in the park and informing them about its closure have also been put up at different locations in the park.

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