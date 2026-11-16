Chhath Puja 2026: Devotees Offer 'Usha Arghya' To Rising Sun In Bhopal, Indore As 4-Day Festival Concludes With 'Paran' | VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 4-day Chhath Puja festival concluded with the final ritual of Paran on Monday, November 16, as thousands of devotees brought Bihar's rich cultural traditions to life across Madhya Pradesh.

The festival was celebrated with religious fervour across the state. On the final day, thousands of devotees gathered at various ghats before sunrise to offer Usha Arghya to the rising sun, marking the completion of their 36-hour-long fast without food or water.

The festival, traditionally celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, witnessed enthusiastic participation from Purvanchal communities and local residents.

Devotees Gather At Bhopal's Chhath Ghats

In Bhopal, devotees thronged Sheetaldas Ki Bagiya, Kamla Park and other ghats early in the morning. Women stood in water and offered arghya with water and raw cow's milk, praying for their families' happiness, prosperity and good health.

Bamboo baskets containing thekua, bananas, coconuts, seasonal fruits and other offerings were used during the rituals. Traditional Chhath songs echoed across the ghats. Devotees later broke their fast and distributed prasad among family members and relatives.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Visits Mandideep Chhath Ghat

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the Chhath Ghat in Mandideep, near Bhopal, during the celebrations. His visit highlighted the spirit of devotion, faith and public service associated with the festival.

Indore Witnesses Grand Celebrations

In Indore, devotees gathered at several ghats, including Annapurna Ghat and Chhath Puja Maidan in Scheme No. 54, before dawn to offer milk and Gangajal to the rising sun. Following the rituals, women applied sindoor to one another, exchanged greetings and distributed prasad.

Read Also Chhath Puja 2026 Concludes As Devotees Offer Usha Arghya To Rising Sun At Ghats Across India | Video

Minister, MP Join Celebrations

Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat, accompanied by corporator Suresh Kudwade, offered prayers at Summer Park Chhath Ghat in Nipania. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani participated in the celebrations at Vijay Nagar Chhath Ghat.

Purvottar Sanskritik Sansthan's state president, Thakur Jagdish Singh, said the growing participation of local residents showed that Chhath Puja was becoming a symbol of Indore's shared cultural identity and social harmony.

Four-Day Festival Concludes

The festival began with Nahay-Khay on November 13, followed by Kharna on November 14. Devotees offered prayers to the setting sun on November 15 before concluding the celebrations with morning arghya and Paran on Monday.

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