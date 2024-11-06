Chhath Pooja Day 2: Dosti Roti & Gur Ki Kheer Served As 'Kharna' Prasad

By: Kajal Kumari | November 06, 2024
Chhath Pooja is a four-day grand festival where devotees worship the Sun God and his sister Chhath Mata along with the nature.
Today, the second day of Chhath Pooja is being celebrated which is called as 'Kharna.' On this day devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise to sunset and prepare a special 'prasad' in the day time.
The Kharna prasad includes a special 'Gur ki Kheer, 'ghee based 'Dosti Roti,' and fruits, especially banana.
The prasad is prepared with utmost cleanliness, in earthen or brass utensils. As it is one of the most difficult fasts, lot many women help the one who is fasting in preparing the prasad seeking blessings.
Why is it named as 'Dosti Roti'? Because, it's not one, but two Rotis sticked together just like close friends. To help the rotis remain together and get cooked properly, ghee is poured both in between and around them.
The 'Gur ki Kheer' is also another special and delicious prasad of Chhath Pooja which is prepared with rice, milk and jaggry.
Some families of Bihar and Jharkhand prepare one more prasad called as 'Pittha' along with the Kheer, which a steamed ball of rice flour.
After the prasad is prepared, the one who is observing the Chhath Pooja fast, worships the Sun God in the evening and then breaks their fast after sunset.
The person observing the fast is the first one to consume the Kheer & dosti roti and then it is served to everyone.
After the day of Kharna, a 36-hour fast begins from the third day for Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya.
Happy Chhath Pooja!