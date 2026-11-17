Bhopal Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 | India Crush Japan 4-1 In Warm-Up Match, Pooja Sahoo Scores Twice | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Defending champions India sounded an early warning to their Asian rivals, defeating Japan 4-1 in a practice match at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, on Monday, ahead of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy beginning November 19.

Pooja Sahoo emerged as the star performer, converting two penalty corners, while Navneet Kaur and Beauty Dungdung struck a field goal each to complete India's convincing victory.

The result provided a confidence boost for the hosts as they prepare to defend their continental crown against five other Asian nations — China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.

Sarang reviews final preparations

Meanwhile, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang reviewed preparations at the newly built sports complex on Monday.

Sarang held discussions with officials regarding arrangements for the international tournament and said the first phase of the International Sports Complex would be inaugurated during the opening ceremony.

The tournament, scheduled from November 19 to 28, will bring leading Asian women's hockey teams to the state capital.

Opening-day schedule revised

Organisers have revised the November 19 programme, with four matches and the opening ceremony now scheduled at the venue.

India will launch their title defence against Malaysia in the third match of the opening day, ahead of the inauguration ceremony at 6.30 pm.

The revised timings of the other matches are yet to be detailed.

Brief result

Practice match: India beat Japan 4-1.

India's scorers: Pooja Sahoo (2, penalty corners), Navneet Kaur (1), Beauty Dungdung (1).

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