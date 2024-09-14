Bhopal Food Special: From Sticky-Nutty Brownie To Freshly-Baked Honey Croissants, 6 Best Bakery Delights You Must Try

By: Yash Ahuja | September 14, 2024
Cakes and Pastries are the soul of our culinary choices. And...they will continue to rule our hearts for a reason! Here are our top picks for a perfect sweet tooth experience in Bhopal!
1. Baker's At 169 Degree: With a cozy ambiance and a menu stacked with sweets, this is a dessert lover heaven. Location: TT Nagar, Bhopal Must Try: Strawberry Cake
2. Bread and Better: With almost top ratings on every site, this bakery offers an amazing selection of Cakes and Cupcakes. Location: Gulmohar Colony, Bhopal Must Try: Sticky Nutty Brownie
3. Bake n Shake: A household name in the city, this bakery offers amazing pastries at an affordable price. Location: Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal Must Try: Choco Lava Cupcake & Death Bite
4. Lamington Cafe Patisserie: One of the most famous and one of the most bougie patisserie in Bhopal. This place offers a blend of cozy vibes and cold pastries. Location: Arera Colony, Bhopal Must Try: Lotus Biscoff Cold Cheesecake
5. Amer Bakery Hut: This old school joint is a household name in the city. This place offers a selection from OG pastries to Fusion cakes. Location: Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal Must Try: Mississippi Mud Pie
6. Bhopal Bakehouse: A well-known bakery in the city, established in 2017, it offers a wide range of artisanal breads, pastries, and designer cakes. Location: Arera Colony, Bhopal Must Try: Freshly Baked Honey Croissants
These were our top picks for a perfect sweet evening
Thanks For Reading!