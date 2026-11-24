Jamshedpur Tata Motors Plant Faces Blockade As Dead Employee's Family Demands Job, Compensation | X - Bantysinghjsr15

Jamshedpur, Nov 24: A dispute over compensation and employment for a family member following the death of a Tata Motors employee in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, has continued for four days, with agitating relatives and supporters on Tuesday blocking all four gates of the company’s plant, disrupting industrial operations.

The employee’s body has been in a hospital mortuary for four days as the family has refused to perform the last rites until their demands are met.

Workplace Accident And Subsequent Death

The deceased has been identified as Subodh Patro (59), who worked in the Engine Division of Tata Motors. He died during treatment on Saturday night.

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री महोदय, आखिर इस माँ को न्याय कब मिलेगा?क्या इस माँ को अपने बेटे की मौत का इंसाफ मिलेगा, या हम मजदूर यह समझ लें कि टाटा मोटर्स के सामने पूरा शासन-प्रशासन नतमस्तक है?जमशेदपुर में एक मजदूर की मौत के बाद चार दिनों से शव रखा हुआ है, लेकिन आज भी परिवार न्याय की उम्मीद में बैठा है। आखिर इस माँ की पीड़ा कौन समझेगा? आखिर इस परिवार को न्याय दिलाने की जिम्मेदारी कौन लेगा?मुख्यमंत्री महोदय, यह सिर्फ एक परिवार की लड़ाई नहीं, बल्कि पूरे मजदूर समाज के सम्मान और अधिकारों का सवाल है।आपसे आग्रह है कि इस मामले में तत्काल हस्तक्षेप कर निष्पक्ष जाँच कराएँ और पीड़ित परिवार को न्याय, उचित मुआवजा एवं उसके अधिकार दिलाने की दिशा में ठोस कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित करें।क्या इस माँ को इंसाफ मिलेगा, या मजदूरों को यही मान लेना चाहिए कि बड़े उद्योगों के सामने उनकी आवाज़ की कोई कीमत नहीं है?🥹🥹🥹@narendramodi @HemantSorenJMM @JharkhandCMO @Tigerjairam @mbhajantri @DCEastSinghbhum @Jsr_police @TataCompanies @TataMotors — Banty Singh (@Bantysinghjsr15) November 24, 2026

According to family members, Patro suffered serious head and shoulder injuries after slipping on oil while on duty on March 16, 2026.

They said his condition continued to deteriorate thereafter, and he remained under intensive medical care for nearly six months before his death.

हर ज़ोर-जुल्म की टक्कर में, संघर्ष हमारा नारा है! ✊जमशेदपुर प्रशासन से हमें यह उम्मीद नहीं थी कि एक दिवंगत मजदूर के परिवार को न्याय दिलाने के बजाय, उन पर इस तरह दबाव बनाया जाएगा। परिवार पहले ही अपने प्रियजन को खोने का असहनीय दुख झेल रहा है, ऐसे में उन्हें और परेशान करना बेहद पीड़ादायक है।अब हमने सब कुछ ईश्वर के ऊपर छोड़ दिया है। देखते हैं कि अंततः सच और न्याय की जीत होती है या झूठ का राज चलता है।लेकिन एक बात स्पष्ट है—मजदूर परिवार को न्याय दिलाने की हमारी लड़ाई अन्याय के आगे झुकेगी नहीं।सत्य परेशान हो सकता है, पराजित नहीं!मजदूर एकता ज़िंदाबाद! ✊दिवंगत मजदूर सुबोध पात्रो जी को न्याय मिले!@narendramodi @HemantSorenJMM @JharkhandCMO @Tigerjairam @mbhajantri @DCEastSinghbhum @Jsr_police @TataCompanies @TataMotors — Banty Singh (@Bantysinghjsr15) November 24, 2026

Family Demands Recognition And Employment

The family has alleged that the company failed to classify the incident as an Injury on Duty (IOD) case.

They claim Patro was discharged from hospital on March 18 despite the seriousness of his injuries.

Following his death, the family has demanded that the accident be officially recognised as an IOD case and that Patro’s son be offered a job on compassionate grounds.

Protesters Block All Four Gates

On Tuesday, the protesters blocked the company’s Main Gate, Canteen Gate, Material Gate and South Gate.

City DSP officials visited the site and assured the agitators that efforts would be made to address their concerns.

Later, Labour Department officials conducted nearly two hours of discussions with the family. However, the talks ended without a breakthrough, after which the blockade was intensified.

Supporters of labour leader Bunty Singh also participated in the agitation.

Management Outlines Benefits, Family Responds

Earlier, in a meeting involving company representatives, the family and office-bearers of the Tata Motors Workers’ Union, the management stated that approximately Rs 77 lakh was payable to the family, including around Rs 72 lakh in retirement benefits and the remaining balance in provident fund dues.

The company also noted that nearly Rs 26 lakh from the provident fund had already been withdrawn.

Management maintained that all statutory benefits due to the family would be provided as per rules.

The family, however, argued that provident fund and retirement benefits are the employee’s legal entitlements and are separate from their primary demands.

They continue to seek recognition of the accident as an IOD case and a compassionate appointment for Patro’s son.

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Dispute Over Cause Of Death

The company had earlier attributed Patro’s death to severe diabetes, stating that his blood sugar level had dropped to around 30 on the night of the incident.

Family members, however, maintain that injuries sustained during the workplace accident ultimately led to his death.

With no agreement reached so far, tension continues outside the plant despite ongoing efforts by Labour authorities and the management to resolve the dispute.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)