Cipla's Dytor Franchise Achieves ₹800 Crore In Annual Sales, Records 29% YoY Growth And Expands Market Share |

New Delhi, Nov 24: Cipla on Tuesday said its edema drug franchise Dytor reached Rs 800 crore in total sales for the 12-month period ended September 2026, registering a 29 per cent year-on-year growth, while its awareness initiatives have so far enabled over 2.6 crore screenings across the country.

The Dytor franchise outpaced the broader cardiovascular market, which grew 17 per cent during the period, the company said in a statement. Its market share rose from 77.5 per cent in MAT Sep 2022 to 85.5 per cent in MAT Sep 2026, a gain of about 800 basis points over four years.

Dytor and Dytor Plus have reached over 3.7 crore patients. Currently the sixth-largest cardiac brand in India, Dytor improved its monthly ranking from seventh to fifth, while Dytor Plus moved from 18th to 12th and Dytor E climbed from 344th to 281st, the company said.

India is estimated to have between 11.2 crore and 14.5 crore people living with edema, a condition marked by fluid accumulation and swelling in the feet, ankles, legs or other parts of the body. Often dismissed as a temporary inconvenience or linked to ageing and lifestyle, it is frequently associated with underlying cardiovascular, renal and metabolic disorders, leading to delayed diagnosis.

To bridge this gap, Cipla said it has focused on screening initiatives and physician education, and collaborated with the Association of Physicians of India (API) to launch the Edema India Guidelines and Screening Tool in 2023.

"Edema remains a significant yet under-recognised healthcare concern affecting millions of Indians. Greater awareness and timely diagnosis are essential to ensure patients receive appropriate care," said Dr Ashwani Mehta, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Sri Ganga Ram Hospital.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)