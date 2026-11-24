Maharashtra GST officers started search proceedings at Turtlemint’s Mumbai insurance broking subsidiary. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Goods and Services Tax Department has initiated inspection, search and seizure proceedings at the registered office of Turtlemint Insurance Broking Services Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Limited. The listed parent said regular business operations at both companies remained unaffected.

Turtlemint Fintech disclosed the action in a November 24 filing to BSE and the National Stock Exchange. The proceedings began at 3.55 pm on November 23, 2026, at the subsidiary’s office at The ORB Sahar in Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai, the filing said.

GST Proceedings

The department initiated the proceedings under Section 67 of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. Turtlemint Fintech said it would provide details on the conclusion of the proceedings in due course.

The filing did not specify any alleged violation or quantify any potential tax liability. In the section seeking details of any alleged contravention, the company described the documents and clarifications it was providing to the authorities.

Company Response

Turtlemint Fintech said its insurance broking subsidiary was extending full cooperation to the GST officers and providing the information, documents and clarifications requested in connection with the proceedings.

The company added that it had agreed to furnish additional documents and details if the department sought them. Both the listed parent and the subsidiary said they remained committed to conducting their business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Impact Assessment

Turtlemint Fintech said any financial, operational or other impact could not yet be quantified because the proceedings were ongoing. Its assessment of the potential impact came alongside its statement that day-to-day business at both entities continued as usual.

The company filed the disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s listing regulations. It said it would keep both stock exchanges informed of further developments, if any, in line with applicable laws and regulations. Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Prashant Saini signed the exchange filing.

Disclaimer: This report is based on Turtlemint Fintech Solutions’ stock exchange filing. The GST proceedings are ongoing and their impact remains unquantified.

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