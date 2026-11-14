Indore Tax Consultants Flag GST Portal Glitches, ITC Disputes And Compliance Issues Before Senior DGTS Official | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tax consultants and business organisations in the city raised several glitches in Goods and Services Tax (GST) compliance before visiting Joint Director of the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services (DGTS) Chanchal Tiwari.

They demanded improved GST Help Desk functionality, timely grievance resolution, implementation of a compliance rating system and protection for genuine taxpayers from unnecessary Input Tax Credit (ITC) disputes and penal action arising from tax defaults by their suppliers.

Under the joint aegis of the Tax Practitioners Association (TPA) and the Commercial Tax Practitioners Association (CTPA), Indore, a special outreach and dialogue session was held with Tiwari, Joint Director at the Ahmedabad Zonal Unit of the DGTS, a wing of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

During the session, both associations submitted a joint memorandum addressing practical GST challenges and other issues affecting taxpayers.

The memorandum also called for the introduction of risk-based controls in registration and e-way bill systems, implementation of compliance rating under Section 149 and display of available Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) credits on the GST portal at the time of tax payment.

Tiwari listened to the concerns and assured the participants that their suggestions would be presented to higher authorities and officials concerned for necessary action.

Chartered Accountant (CA) Sunil P Jain moderated the programme. Notable attendees included TPA President CA Vijay Bansal, CTPA President Sudhir Mishra and several other tax consultants and professionals from the city.

Traders are not merely taxpayers, but tax collectors for government

A delegation of the Malwa Chamber of Commerce and Industries, led by its General Secretary Nitesh Gupta, also met Tiwari and submitted a 16-point memorandum highlighting challenges faced by traders during GST filing.

The delegation held a detailed discussion on these issues. Gupta emphasised, "A trader is not merely a taxpayer, but a tax collector for the government. Therefore, all laws and regulations should be framed with this perspective in mind."