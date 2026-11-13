16-Year-Old Aarav Sancheti Stuns 41-Year-Old Omani Rival 4-0 At World Snooker Championship In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Age proved just a number as 16-year-old Aarav Sancheti stunned 41-year-old Hussain Alawati of Oman 4-0 on the opening day of the World Snooker Championship qualifiers at Yashwant Club on Friday.

The teenager outclassed his opponent, 25 years his senior, with frame scores of 66-24, 73-50, 50-11 and 81-53, compiling a 58-point break.

Aarav aggregated 270 points against Alawati's 138 in an impressive display of cue control.

LOCAL CUEISTS SHINE

Madhya Pradesh's Hrithik Jain defeated Kuwait's Abdullah Al Youssef 4-2 after surviving a spirited comeback.

Hrithik raced to a 3-0 lead before Abdullah claimed two frames. The local player held his nerve to clinch a thrilling sixth frame 68-65.

Kamal Chawla demolished Bangladesh's Altaf Hussain 4-0, including commanding frame victories of 102-0 and 108-1.

Piyush Kushwaha also registered a victory, while 22-year-old Dhruv Patel overcame Egypt's Mostafa Dorgham 4-2.

WORLD STAGE, INDORE PRIDE

Players from 32 countries are participating in the championship, hosted by the Madhya Pradesh Billiards and Snooker Association during the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India's centenary year.

The event marks India's third hosting of the championship after Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Of the 48 men's qualifying entrants, 24 will advance to the main draw, joining 24 direct entrants.

Knockout action begins November 17, featuring Pankaj Advani and other leading cueists. Indore's Ami Kamani will compete in the women's category.