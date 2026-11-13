Ahead Of Singer Diljit Dosanjh's Live Concert Fresh Bomb Threats Puts Police On Alert In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of singer Diljit Dosanjh's live concert scheduled for Nov 15 in Indore, a fresh series of bomb threat emails triggered a security alert on Thursday. The mayor's secretariat and three banks received threatening emails, with the secretariat being targeted for the third time.

Following the repeated threats, police intensified security checks and deployed bomb disposal squads to inspect the targeted premises.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Crime, Rajesh Dandotiya said four threatening emails were sent on Thursday at 10.37 am, 10.53 am, 12.53 pm and 1.47 pm. The recipients included Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank and the mayor's secretariat.

Police learnt about the emails by the afternoon and alerted teams in the respective police station areas. Security personnel first visited the banks to conduct inspections. Around 6 pm, a bomb disposal squad reached the mayor's secretariat and carried out a thorough search of the premises.

Bombs will explode at Diljit's show, don't send your children

The threatening emails specifically mentioned Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert, warning that bomb explosions would take place during the event and advising parents not to send their children there.

The warning has prompted police to remain vigilant ahead of the concert. However, investigators suspect the emails could be hoaxes intended to create panic. Police are examining the threats and attempting to identify those responsible.

Dewas resident's email account hacked

During the investigation, police came across the name of Nikhil Gupta, a resident of Dewas who works for a private company.

Dandotiya said investigators discovered that Gupta's email account had been hacked in March or April this year. Gupta had been attempting to recover access to the account for several months.

Police recorded his statement and examined the account's login history. Technical analysis revealed the use of two foreign Internet Protocol (IP) addresses and a virtual private network (VPN), including a suspicious US-based IP address.

The Crime Branch is continuing its investigation into the source of the threatening emails.