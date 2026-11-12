Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan's Mother-In-Law Indira Bhaduri Hospitalised In Bhopal After Health Scare |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law and Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri (95), was admitted to Parul Hospital in Bhopal after her health deteriorated.

According to reports, she was suffering from an allergy-related problem that has troubled her from time to time. However, her condition was said to be improving.

Family members were closely monitoring her health. There was no clear information about when she would be discharged from the hospital. Doctors would take a decision based on her condition and recovery.

Earlier, in October 2024, Indira Bhaduri had also faced health problems. After learning about her condition, Jaya Bachchan and her son Abhishek Bachchan had travelled to Bhopal to meet her.

Indira Bhaduri Lives In Bhopal's Shyamla Hills

Indira Bhaduri lives at Ansal Apartments in the Shyamla Hills area of Bhopal.

Her husband, Tarun Kumar Bhaduri, was a journalist and writer. Jaya Bachchan is the eldest of their three daughters, while her two younger sisters also live in Bhopal.

The Bachchan family has a long-standing connection with Bhopal. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have visited the city several times for family occasions.

Amitabh Bachchan Visited Bhopal For Mother-In-Law's 90th Birthday

In February 2020, Amitabh Bachchan travelled to Bhopal by chartered aircraft to celebrate his mother-in-law Indira Bhaduri's 90th birthday.

He was accompanied by his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The family had gathered in Bhopal to celebrate the special occasion together.