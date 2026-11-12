Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai Residence Jalsa Named In Fresh Bomb Threat Email, Security Tightened

File photo of Amitabh Bachchan | Instagram

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, has once again been named in a bomb threat email received by authorities in Mumbai. The latest message reportedly mentioned several prominent locations across the city, prompting Mumbai Police and security agencies to increase vigilance and conduct searches at the places listed.

According to NDTV, the email named Bachchan's residence, the Mayor's Office, a bank, a court, Mahalakshmi Racecourse and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. It also mentioned the Municipal Corporation, following which security agencies were alerted and precautionary checks were carried out.

Bomb disposal squads and security personnel reportedly inspected the locations mentioned in the email. However, no suspicious objects or materials were found during the searches. Authorities are now investigating the message to verify the threat and trace the person behind it.

Jalsa Was Also Mentioned In October 23 Threat

The latest threat comes weeks after another email, received on October 23, also mentioned Amitabh Bachchan's residence. The earlier message was reportedly addressed to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi.

It warned of a possible grenade attack on a school on October 31 and claimed that Bachchan's Juhu bungalow could be targeted between October 31 and November 27.

The email also mentioned Khalistan and alleged that an attack could take place during singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert on November 27 in the Mahalakshmi Racecourse area. Following the message, Mumbai Police initiated an investigation and increased security around the actor's residence.

Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans From Behind Protective Glass

Amid the heightened security, Bachchan continued his traditional Sunday interaction with fans outside Jalsa on November 1. However, unlike his usual appearances, the veteran actor greeted the crowd from behind a transparent protective enclosure.

The actor was seen waving at fans through the glass, while his son, Abhishek Bachchan, was also present during the interaction. Several security personnel were stationed around the bungalow.