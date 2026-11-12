Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's Office Receives Bomb Threat Via Email; Police, Bomb Squad Rush To Spot | File Photo.

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's office received a bomb threat via email on Thursday, prompting local police and bomb detection and disposal squad personnel to rush to the spot and initiate an investigation.

Mumbai Police confirmed that security personnel reached the location following the threatening email and began examining the matter.

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The incident came weeks after a similar bomb threat email was reportedly received by the Mayor's office in October.

Further details regarding the contents of the fresh email, its sender and the findings of the security checks are awaited.

Similar Bomb Threat Received In October

Last month, the Mayor's office reportedly received an email containing threats of attacks at multiple locations in Mumbai. The email allegedly threatened a grenade attack on a school and a bomb blast at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

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Following the threat, Mumbai Police conducted security checks at the locations mentioned in the email in accordance with standard operating procedures.

However, no suspicious objects or materials were found during the searches, according to reports.

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