Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Without Bulletproof Glass Outside Jalsa, Addresses Crowd On Mic On Diwali: 'Aap Sab Ka Bahut Dhanyavaad'– VIDEO

Amitabh Bachchan Skips Bulletproof Enclosure During Diwali Fan Meet | Instagram

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan continued his much-loved Sunday tradition of greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, on the occasion of Diwali. Hundreds of fans gathered outside the bungalow to catch a glimpse of the superstar, who made it a point to step out and acknowledge their presence. The actor has been following this tradition for several years, and this Sunday was no different.

Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Fans On Diwali Outside Jalsa

However, unlike his earlier appearance, Big B skipped the transparent bulletproof glass enclosure that was reportedly installed as an additional security measure following bomb threats. He greeted his fans without the protective structure and even addressed the gathering using a microphone.

Wishing everyone on the festive occasion, Amitabh said on Sunday, November 8, "Aap sab logon ko pranaam karta hoon. Diwali ki shubhkaamnayein bhejta hoon. Aap sabke jeevan mein sukh, shanti aur samriddhi bani rahe. Aap sab logon ka bahut-bahut dhanyavaad."

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The actor was seen smiling, waving and folding his hands as he acknowledged the crowd and expressed his gratitude. His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, was also present behind him, keeping an eye on his father. Abhishek has often accompanied Amitabh during his weekly meetings with fans. Security personnel were also stationed outside the residence.

Amitabh Bachchan Says He Is Struggling To Write Letters To Well-Wishers

Earlier in the day, Amitabh revealed that discomfort in his hand had delayed his efforts to personally write letters to fans who had sent him gifts. In a Diwali message shared on Tumblr, the actor thanked his well-wishers and apologised for the delay. His update came weeks after he mentioned being advised to focus on rest and recovery.

The latest appearance also comes days after a bomb threat email targeting Amitabh's bungalow, the Bombay High Court and Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse prompted an investigation by security agencies. Authorities later confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

KBC 18 Shooting Halted

Meanwhile, the shooting of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 has reportedly been temporarily halted after Amitabh was said to be unwell. In his absence, Sony Entertainment Television has resorted to re-airing older episodes of the popular game show.