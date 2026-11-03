Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Sleep Troubles And Fitness Routine At 84: 'Don't Let The Old Man...'

Amitabh Bachchan Reflects On Ageing As Demanding Work Takes Toll On Body | Via Blog

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan often gives fans a glimpse into his daily life through his personal blog. In his latest post, the veteran actor opened up about struggling with sleep, his efforts to get back to a regular gym routine and the challenges of keeping up with his demanding work schedule at 84.

Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Sleepless Nights At 84

On his personal blog on November 2, Amitabh talked about his struggle with font size and how he hasn’t been able to fix it, as he can’t seem to understand the instructions. "Still struggling with the font size of the letters when writing the blog. If someone knows how, do explain. Went to Google, but could not understand the instructions," he wrote.

Further, Big B revealed that he had woken up earlier than usual as he was preoccupied with the thought that he should have written his blog the previous night. He added that he was hoping to catch up on some more sleep.

The actor also spoke about trying different techniques to fall asleep, but said that none of them worked. He eventually decided to rely on a natural approach, describing how he tucked himself under the covers and curled up like a foetus to drift off to sleep.

Amitabh Bachchan On Irregular Gym Routine

Sharing a light-hearted account of his morning, Amitabh mentioned yawning and joked about it being an indicator of the body's need for oxygen before deciding to retire for some rest.

He also addressed his fitness routine, admitting that his gym sessions had become irregular lately. However, he is now trying to get back on track, explaining that his demanding work schedule takes a toll on both his body and mind, making it important to pay a little more attention to his fitness and well-being.

"The mind says YES ..but the BODY says - 'hold on buddy', don't let the old man in ' easier said than done ..but DO IT .. so I shall IT," said Bachchan.