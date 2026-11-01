Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans From Behind Bulletproof Shell At Jalsa Amid Bomb Threat Reports; Watch Video

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan added an extra layer of security to his weekly Sunday Darshan tradition. The veteran actor greeted fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, on Sunday (November 1), from behind a transparent bulletproof shell installed at an elevated platform.

In a video from the gathering, Big B is seen climbing a platform approximately three to four steps above the ground. A transparent protective shell, reportedly bulletproof, has been installed around the elevated section. The actor stood inside the enclosure and waved at fans who had gathered outside his residence to catch a glimpse of him.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared Big B's video and wrote, "Big B adds security - bulletproof shell."

Amitabh was accompanied by his son, Abhishek Bachchan, who stood behind him during the interaction. Mumbai Police personnel were also present at the spot, with security arrangements in place as fans gathered behind barricades and cheered for the actor.

The additional security measures come amid reports of a bomb threat email allegedly targeting Amitabh's residence. Mumbai Police reportedly received information about the email on Friday (October 23), after it was sent to a school in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area. An investigation was subsequently launched.

Amitabh Bachchan Says He Needs More Rest

Meanwhile, Amitabh recently shared an update about his health and recovery. The actor regularly interacts with fans through his blog and social media accounts. However, he had earlier indicated that doctors had advised him to take a break from his usual online activities and get adequate rest.

Taking to his Tumblr blog, the veteran actor reflected on his recovery and the importance of giving his body more time. “Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan's Work Front

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in the 2024 Tamil film Vettaiyan, which featured Rajinikanth in the lead role.