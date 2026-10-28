'Sir Aap Koi Driver Kyun Nahi Rakh Lete Twitter Chalane Ke Liye': Amitabh Bachchan Apologises For Wrong Tweet Number, Netizens React

Amitabh Bachchan Apologises For Wrong Tweet Number | Instagram

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the most active celebrities on X (Twitter). The veteran actor posts a number before his every tweet, which shows how many posts he has made on X till now. Recently, while sharing one of his posts, he mentioned the wrong number, and later, Big B apologised for it. However, netizens started trolling him for it.

The Kalki 2898 AD actor tweeted, "T 5896((i) - नंबर देने में गलती हो गई - तो जहाँ 48 से शुरुआत की है वो होना चाहिए 58 .. इत्यादि , क्षमा चाहता हों (T 5896((i) - (There was a mistake in giving the number - so where it started with 48 it should be 58 .. etc., sorry) (sic)."

Check out Big B's tweet below...

T 5896((i) - नंबर देने में गलती हो गई - तो जहाँ 48 से शुरुआत की है वो होना चाहिए 58 .. इत्यादि , क्षमा चाहता हों — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 27, 2026

Netizens react to Amitabh Bachchan's tweet

Reacting to the tweet, a netizen posted, "Jis aadmi ke jeevan mein paisa, roti, makaan jaise rojana ke sangharsh na ho, woh apne liye kuch alag tarah ke sangharsh khoj leta hai (A person who does not have daily struggles like money, food, house in his life, finds some different kind of struggle for himself)."

Another X user wrote, "Sir aaj kal galti bohot ho rhi aapse - aap twitter se break lelo rest karo (Sir, you are making a lot of mistakes these days - take a break from Twitter and rest) (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Sir aap koi driver kyun nhi rkh lete twitter chalane ke liye (Sir, why don't you hire a driver to drive Twitter?) (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, it is quite sad to see that such a veteran actor also gets trolled on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan's movies and TV show

Currently, Big B is busy with Kaun Banega Crorepati season 18, which is being aired on Sony TV. When it comes to movies, he will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.