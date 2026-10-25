Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside Jalsa Amid Heavy Security After Bomb Threat; Son Abhishek Bachchan Joins - VIDEO

Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside Jalsa | ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan stepped out of his Juhu residence, Jalsa, on Sunday (October 25) to greet fans as part of his weekly Sunday Darshan tradition. The veteran actor was accompanied by his son, Abhishek Bachchan, while Mumbai Police personnel maintained tight security around them following reports of a bomb threat email allegedly targeting his residence.

A large crowd gathered outside Jalsa to catch a glimpse of Amitabh. Standing behind police barricades, fans waved and cheered as the actor acknowledged their presence with his trademark gesture.

Abhishek stood behind his father during the interaction, keeping an eye on the crowd as police personnel remained stationed nearby to ensure security.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa Receives Security Following Bomb Threat

The Sunday interaction comes days after Mumbai Police received information about an alleged bomb threat email targeting Bachchan’s bungalow. The email was reportedly received by a school in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area on Friday (October 23), following which the police launched an investigation.

It is yet to be established whether the threat specifically mentioned Jalsa or the actor’s other residence, Prateeksha. Further details about the investigation are awaited.

Amitabh Bachchan Says He Needs More Rest

Meanwhile, Big B recently shared an update on his health, revealing that he needs additional rest as he continues his recovery. The actor regularly connects with fans through his blog and social media accounts, but he had earlier mentioned that doctors advised him to take a break from his usual online activity.

Taking to his Tumblr blog on Friday, he reflected on his recovery and the need to give his body more time.

“Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bachchan is currently hosting the popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the film front, he was last seen in the 2024 Tamil film Vettaiyan, which featured Rajinikanth in the lead role.