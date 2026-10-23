Amitabh Bachchan Shares Health Update, Says 'More Rest Needed' A Day After Announcing Social Media Break

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared another health update with his fans, saying he needs more rest, a day after announcing that he would be taking a break from social media to recover. The veteran actor took to his official blog on Tumblr on Friday (October 23) to share a note about the human body and its uniqueness.

"Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness," he wrote.

His latest post comes after he informed fans that he would be stepping away from social media for a few days on medical advice. On X (formerly known as Twitter), Bachchan apologised for being unable to communicate with his followers during this period.

"Apologies. I seek forgiveness. I have been advised to take a few days off to rest and recover, so I am unable to write anything at the moment," he wrote.

Take a look at his post here:

T 5889,10,11,12 - apologies .. क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ, कुछ दिनों के लिए आराम और सँवरने का समय निकालने को कहा गया है सो कुछ लिख नहीं पा रहा हूँ .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 21, 2026

The Sholay actor had also shared a similar message on his blog while extending Dussehra wishes to his fans. He revealed that he had been instructed to rest and recuperate and had been asked to limit communication during this time. He also apologised to those who had sent him personal wishes and expressed hope that he would be able to reconnect with them soon.

The 84-year-old actor wrote, "Wishing everyone this festive season, Amitabh shared, "first dussehra greetings to all .. love happiness, fullment, prayers (Folded hands emoji) under very strict rest and recuperation .. so am not allowed to communicate .. do excuse .. my apologies ..to all those that have sent me personal wishes , apologies .. but do take this as my respected responce ..more hopefully later (sic)."

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Bachchan's latest update comes amid reports of a knee injury he sustained while shooting for the television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

Earlier this month, the actor told viewers that he had slipped during a shoot and injured his knee. He was seen sitting during the opening segment of the show and explained that the injury had made standing uncomfortable. However, he indicated that it was not serious.

Bachchan has not confirmed whether the recent advice to rest and recover is connected to his knee injury.