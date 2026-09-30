‘I Slipped And Fell...’: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Knee Injury During KBC 18 Shoot, Explains Why He Chose To Sit And Not Stand |

Amitabh Bachchan began the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 18 with an update about his knee injury. The megastar, who usually delivers his opening monologue while standing at the centre of the stage, revealed that he had slipped and injured his knee during the shoot the previous day.

“Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury,” Amitabh told viewers. Recalling how he got injured, he added, “Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee.”

However, Amitabh assured fans that the injury was not serious. He explained that while he could have stood up to deliver the monologue, he chose to remain seated as he was experiencing “a little bit of difficulty” while standing.

Amitabh Bachchan continues to remain busy with multiple projects despite his ongoing KBC 18 commitments. He is set to reprise his role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2, with regular shooting scheduled to begin in October 2026. He is also awaiting Section 84, Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom drama, while the Hindi remake of The Intern, co-starring Deepika Padukone, is reportedly moving towards production.

Amitabh has faced injuries on set in the past as well. In March 2023, the veteran actor suffered a right rib-cage injury and muscle tear while shooting an action sequence for Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad. Bachchan revealed that the injury caused pain while moving and breathing, following which shooting was halted and he was advised rest and medication. He later resumed his professional commitments after recovering. The latest knee injury, however, came during the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, when he slipped and fell, leaving him with some difficulty standing.

The veteran actor has been the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati for over two decades. The show first premiered on July 3, 2000, with Bachchan as its host, and he has hosted every season except Season 3, when Shah Rukh Khan took over. Now in its 18th season, KBC has completed 26 years, with Bachchan continuing to return to the quiz show year after year.