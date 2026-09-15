Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies Retirement Rumours After Cryptic Blog Post: 'Main Sone Ja Raha Hoon'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan | Photo via Tumblr

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has put an end to speculation about his retirement after a cryptic sign-off in one of his recent blog posts left fans wondering if the veteran actor was planning to step away from Bollywood. He clarified that he has no plans to retire from work and that his earlier statement was a reference to going to sleep. Bachchan addressed the confusion on his blog, responding to the speculation in his trademark humorous style.

“Ji nahin huzur, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; angreji mein is ka matlab hota hai main ab sone ja raha hoon!!! Aur wahan manya war aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai!”

The actor's clarification makes it clear that he was not referring to his professional career when he used the words “and I retire” in his earlier post. Instead, he was signing off for the night. He also joked that fans were not invited to accompany him to sleep.

Why Did Big B's Retirement Rumours Start?

The speculation began after Bachchan's previous blog post, in which he reflected on Ganesh Chaturthi and the people who invite him to their homes to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

In the same post, the actor also discussed how his words and blog entries can sometimes be interpreted differently from what he intends. Referring to the way his writing is understood, he wrote about “the anomalies of the interpretations of the writing on the blog ...that are beyond laughable …”

Bachchan also appeared to question the rush to report and interpret developments, particularly when statements are taken out of context or language is misunderstood. He touched upon the pressure to attract public attention and commercial interest, describing the misinterpretation of his words as the “mirth” of the day.

He eventually ended the post with the words, “and I retire,” prompting some readers to wonder if he was hinting at retirement from acting.

Despite being in the industry for more than five decades, Amitabh Bachchan continues to remain active professionally. He is currently associated with the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which he has hosted since its inception and across several seasons.