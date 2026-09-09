'Some Contestants Come With Grave Stories': Amitabh Bachchan Calls Hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati A 'Heart-Breaking Experience'

Amitabh Bachchan Calls Hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati A 'Heart-Breaking Experience' | Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) for decades. The actor recently opened up on his Tumblr about how difficult it can be to sit in the host’s chair and listen to the “grave” personal stories of contestants. Amitabh described the experience as “heart-breaking”.

Every day, Amitabh takes to Tumblr to pen down his thoughts. A few days ago, the KBC host wrote, “Some contestants come with such grave personal stories, that it becomes difficult to conduct not just our feelings for them but also to continue hosting the show.”

Amitabh Bachchan/Tumblr

Amitabh further admitted that while he knows he should not delve too deeply into the contestants’ personal stories, it can still be difficult to remain unaffected. He wrote, “I shall not indulge more because it would take away some elements from the understanding that a host gives to the Channel... but it has been a heart - breaking experience (sic).”

Amitabh Bachchan/Tumblr

This is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about his experience hosting KBC. Previously, the veteran actor wrote about his connection with the “brave contestants” and the “electric audiences” who come to watch and be a part of the show. He noted that the audiences are “the reason for the uplift of energy and presence” and added, “when they cheer, its divine.”

Amitabh also reflected on how the contestants’ stories and struggles can make hosting the show a deeply emotional experience. He described witnessing their lives change within hours as “such a heart warming experience”, particularly when contestants overcome difficult circumstances and emerge victorious.

Amitabh Bachchan/Tumblr

The actor also spoke about the stories of young women who take responsibility for their families despite financial and personal hardships. He highlighted how their success on KBC challenges the mindset that girls should be restricted to household responsibilities or that families should not prioritise their education. Amitabh wrote, “when a girl defies that reading, that dictat, and comes out a winner there is nothing so pleasing for me.” He further emphasised his belief, writing, “the girl is the biggest asset of the family.”