'Stepping Into A Very Special New Chapter': Madhuri Dixit Turns Host For Marathi KBC Titled Kon Honar Crorepati - Watch Promo

Kaun Banega Crorepati is undoubtedly one of the most popular quiz shows on Indian television. The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show has many regional versions, and now, Madhuri Dixit has been roped in to host the Marathi version of the show titled Kon Honar Crorepati. Earlier, Swapnil Joshi, Sachin Khedekar, and Nagraj Manjule hosted the show. So, Madhuri becomes the first female to host Kon Honar Crorepati.

She took to Instagram to announce it and wrote, "Stepping into a very special new chapter as the host of ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’. I’m excited to take on this journey and bring you a game show that has always been about knowledge, dreams and possibilities. Here’s to a new beginning, a new energy, and a game that’s about to change (sic)." Watch the promo below...

Madhuri becomes the second female to host a version of KBC. Earlier, Radikaa Sarathkumar had hosted Kodeeswari, a Tamil version of the show.

Fans of Madhuri Dixit excited

While Madhuri has earlier judged many reality shows, this will be the first time when she will be seen as a host of a quiz show. Reacting to the promo, a fan commented, "Added another milestone to your legacy (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Don't know whose chair will be of a millionaire... But you are the queen of this new era! 👑✨ Knowledge, confidence and your style—the perfect combination! (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "So excited to see Madhuri Dixit as the new host of Kon Honar Crorepati! 🤩 Can't wait for this amazing game show to start! (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Madhuri Dixit Movies

When it comes to movies, Madhuri currently has no film that is officially announced. She was last seen in Maa Behen, which was released on Netflix, and it received a fantastic response. We are sure that while her fans are excited to watch her in Kon Honar Crorepati, they are also eagerly waiting to know which will be her next film.