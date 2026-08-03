'Samay Ho Gaya Hai Ek Aur Chunauti Ka Saamna Karne': Amitabh Bachchan Announces First Day Of KBC 18 Shoot In Emotional Note

Amitabh Bachchan | Tumblr

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has begun filming for the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati after observing August 2, a date he considers his "rebirth day." Ahead of the first day of recording, the veteran actor shared an emotional note thanking fans for their love, prayers and constant support over the years.

Taking to his blog, the 83-year-old revealed that he was ready to return to the KBC sets and embrace yet another challenge with the blessings of his admirers.

He wrote, "Samay ho gaya hai kal, KBC ke pehle din ki recording ka. To main chala, ek aur chunauti ka saamna karne, aap sab ke aashirvaad aur sneh ke saath (It is now time for the first day of recording for KBC tomorrow. So, I leave to take on another challenge, with all your blessings and affection)."

Amitabh Bachchan also acknowledged the countless phone calls, messages and greetings he received from well-wishers. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote, "I must most humbly accept the most gracious and kind words expressed on the phone and through gestures at the GOJ. It shall be very difficult to reply each one personally, so I put it here for all. Your kindness has no bounds and the affection that follows is simply insurmountable!!"

August 2 holds a special place in Bachchan's life as it marks the day he survived the near-fatal accident on the sets of Coolie in 1982. Every year, the actor remembers the occasion with gratitude, crediting his survival to the prayers and support of his fans.

Reflecting on the significance of the day, he wrote in Hindi, "2 August ki baatein... bahut kam logon ko iska gyaan hai, par jitnon ne bhi likh kar apni shubhkaamnayein bheji hain, main hriday se apna aabhaar vyakt karta hoon. Kyunki ye aap sab ki prarthnaayein thi, jis se sambhav hua ki aaj main aap sab se is maadhyam ke dwaara, apna aabhaar prakat kar sakoon."

The actor also reflected on the value of time, writing, "Samay bada balwaan hota hai. Aur aaj ka samay sada aap sab ki prarthnaon ki wajah se sambhav ho paaya hai (Time is very powerful. And this moment today has been made possible because of all your prayers)."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, hundreds of fans gathered outside Bachchan's Mumbai residence, Jalsa, for his traditional weekly greeting.

Admirers arrived with flower garlands, bouquets, handwritten letters and greeting cards to celebrate the occasion and express their love for the legendary actor as he prepared to return to television with a new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.