'I Am Fine': Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies Viral Surgery & ICU Blog, Says It Was About Lionel Messi, Not His Health |

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has clarified that his recent blog post, which sparked widespread concern over his health, was "misunderstood" and was never intended to refer to himself.

The veteran actor explained that the post was, in fact, an example inspired by football legend Lionel Messi following Argentina's defeat.

https://www.tumblr.com/srbachchan/822765087294177280/day-6727?source=share

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote,."I am fine .. misunderstood post ..*I was giving an example ..That the period after a surgery or ICU incident the most difficult time is when you come home .. and have to deal with your damaged condition ..”

He added, “So .. when a Champion looses , the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath .. Ref. Argentina loss and Messi as Champion that lost ..People have assumed its reference to me ..... assumed incorrectly ..every Champion must know that in time there shall be another Champion !!”

He added, “tough for a Champion to contend with the fact that someone else has taken his or her place .. but this is life it shall be ever present .. you go into Hospital, God forbid, for a condition that needs repair .. your body when it went was all fine .. but when surgery or treatment takes place, your illness is resolved, but dealing with the body after is the difficult time .. the way the body, God willing, functioned before may have undergone a change .. and that is difficult to contend with ..”

“the body is remarkable, it adjusts, it works, but perhaps not as before .. the Champion lost has similar feelings to contend with ..BUT ..the tough fight it out ..the body when worked upon can bring results, perhaps not like before, but results it brings ..”

“the Champion can get up from his fallen state, fight back to being Champion again ..LIFE HAS ENDLESS DATA OF LESSONS TO BE LEARNT ..Love and respect and more ..(sic)"

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the 83-year-old actor had sent the internet into a frenzy after sharing a cryptic blog that mentioned hospitalisation, surgery and an ICU stay.

The post led many fans to assume and think that Bachchan was referring to his own health, prompting concern and an outpouring of good health wishes across social media.

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The earlier blog read,".. in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming ..this homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically .... you are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life .... some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually ..nothing wrong by either ..be well be happy .."

The speculation had intensified after Bachchan shared another cryptic post on X that read, "T 5806 - The game has ended! But the work is still going on."

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On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up to return as the host of the popular quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', the latest season of which is set to premiere in the coming weeks.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)