'Comedy Ka Kalank': Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Pranit More & Samay Raina, Questions Why Such Comedians Are Invited To KBC & Bigg Boss- Watch VIDEO

Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Pranit More & Samay Raina, Questions Why Such Comedians Are Invited To KBC & Bigg Boss- Watch VIDEO |

Comedian Sunil Pal also shared his views during Samay Raina's controversy. Amid comedian Pranit More's 'Rs. 370 ki biryani' row, the veteran comedian voiced concern over the growing use of abusive language in stand-up comedy. Calling such comedians "samaj ka atankvadi," Sunil said there should be strict rules in comedy clubs against the use of offensive language. He also questioned why such comedians are invited to shows like Bigg Boss and KBC, seemingly taking a dig at both Pranit and Samay.

"Comedy ke naam pe jo ashleelta aaye dino jo ladke ladkiyan mic pakad ke darshakon ke samne, Gen Zs ke samne karne ki koshish karte hain..." said Sunil. The veteran comedian claimed that such performers are trying to spoil society and its culture. Referring to comedians like Samay and Pranit, he added, "Isiliye main inlogo ko hamesha samaj ka atankavadi kehta hoon. Kyunki jo samajh me nahi aata wo samaj mein nahi aata."

Sunil further suggested that comedy clubs should enforce stricter guidelines, ensuring comedians refrain from using abusive language, making offensive remarks, or discussing sensitive subjects in an inappropriate manner. He also stressed that a "dirty mindset" should not be tolerated. Speaking about comedians like Pranit and Samay receiving mainstream attention, Sunil said, "Aaj samaj aur hma jaise comedians dara hua aur ghabraya hua hai....ki inhe kyun Bigg Boss mein bulaya jata hai, inhe kyun KBC mein bulaya jata, inhe kyun aage badhaya jata hai jab gali galock karne wale ye log hain?"

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He further urged audiences to support comedians who promote clean comedy. Concluding his video, Sunil referred to Pranit and others indulging in such content as "comedy ka kalank." He also appealed to both audiences and comedy clubs to implement stricter rules against this kind of comedy.

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Amid the India's Got Latent row too, Sunil Pal launched a scathing attack on Samay Raina, accusing him of promoting vulgar and abusive content in the name of comedy. The veteran comedian called such performers "samaj ka atankvadi," questioned their growing popularity, and demanded stricter action against content that, according to him, was having a negative impact on society and the younger generation.