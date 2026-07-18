Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 Announced; Amitabh Bachchan-Hosted Show To Premiere On August 11 - Watch Video

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 Announced | Instagram

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to be back on the small screen with Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. Sony TV has officially announced the show's 18th season by sharing multiple promos on social media. KBC 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026.

The channel has shared multiple promos of the show, hinting that there's going to be a twist this time. In the first promo, Big B says, “Bhughol, itihaas, khel, vigyaan inn sabka gyaan iss baar KBC mai kaafi nahi hoga. Kyunki, ab khel jo hai woh badal gaya hain. Kewal uttar yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalne wala, sochna padega."

In the second promo, the veteran actor says, "Dekhiye aaj AI ne duniya ko badal diya hain, aur yeh badlav joh haina rukne wala nahi hain. Joh kal tak namumkin lagta tha, woh aaj pal bhar main mumkin hojata hain. Aur, iss badalti hui duniya main hum sabko bhi badalna padega. Isliye, KBC mai bhi humne kuch badalne ka prayatna kiya hai, ab uttar dene se pehle aapko sochna padega."

In the third promo, Bachchan says, "Aaj kal jawaab jo haina woh har jagah milne lag gaya hain, aapki jeb main bhi. Nahi samjhe? Arey bhaisahab aapke phone pe. Isliye iss baar KBC mai humne kuch badalne ka prayatna kiya hai, jawab yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalega, uss jawab ke liye aapko sochna padega. Ji haan, sochna padega."

Well, it will surely be interesting to see what response Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will get, and what twist the makers are bringing to the show.

Amitabh Bachchan Upcoming Movies

Amitabh Bachchan currently has two films that have been officially announced, Section 84 and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. The former has been in the pipeline for the past couple of years, but it is yet to see the light of day.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2 is one of the most-awaited upcoming movies, and it is slated to hit the big screens in 2027.