'Aapse Ye Umeed Nahi Thi': Amitabh Bachchan Faces Backlash Over 'Racist' Post On France's World Cup Team

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has landed in controversy after a post on X about France's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad triggered widespread outrage. His remarks, focusing on the racial composition of the team, drew sharp criticism from social media users. The tweet quickly went viral, sparking an intense online debate.

In his post, Bachchan wrote: "T 5794 - अब कहे देते हैं : the French WC 2026 football team .. the FRENCH !! 11 players in team .. 10 Black .. !! 1 white !!? the POWER of BLACK 💪💪." The message was widely shared within minutes. It soon became one of the most discussed topics on X

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Many users accused the veteran actor of reducing the French national team to the skin colour of its players. Critics argued that the footballers should be identified by their nationality rather than their race. Several described the post as insensitive and unnecessary.

Others pointed out that France has long been a multicultural nation with players from diverse ethnic backgrounds. They noted that many members of the squad were born and raised in France despite having African or Caribbean heritage. Users said the tweet overlooked that diversity while questioning their identity.

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The controversy has also revived a familiar debate surrounding France's national football team, whose ethnic diversity has often been discussed during major tournaments. While a section of users defended Bachchan, saying he was merely stating a fact, many others maintained that the wording was inappropriate. The discussion continues to divide opinion online.