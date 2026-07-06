Bizarre Scenes! Jordan Henderson Fractures Wrist In Freak Injury During England Win Celebrations | VIDEO

England midfielder Jordan Henderson suffered a bizarre injury during the team's post-match celebrations after their dramatic 3-2 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 victory over Mexico, with the veteran fracturing his wrist after falling over advertising hoardings while celebrating with fans.

England had raced into a 2-0 lead through a Jude Bellingham brace before Jarell Quansah's red card sparked a tense second half. Mexico mounted a fierce comeback, but the 10-man Three Lions held on to book their place in the quarter-finals.

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The celebrations, however, took a painful turn after the final whistle. As England's players gathered in front of their travelling supporters to sing "Wonderwall"—a tradition after every World Cup victory—Henderson attempted to climb back over the advertising boards but lost his footing and landed awkwardly on his right arm.

The former Liverpool captain remained on the ground in visible pain as medical staff rushed to his aid. He was eventually stretchered off the pitch before being taken to a local hospital, with England manager Thomas Tuchel later confirming the injury appeared serious.

"Not good, not good. Jordan fell over and injured his wrist, it looks really bad," Tuchel told ITV after the match.

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Henderson did not travel with the rest of the England squad to their training base in Kansas City, instead remaining in Mexico City alongside a member of the medical staff. The injury is expected to rule him out for the remainder of the FIFA World Cup, dealing a cruel blow despite the midfielder not yet featuring in the tournament.