Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Was Hospitalised For Surgery In Cryptic Post: 'One Day A Defeat Stares At You...'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a note about hospitalisation, surgery and the difficult road to recovery. In his blog, the 83-year-old actor spoke about how returning home after being discharged from the hospital can often be more challenging than the treatment itself.

He wrote, ".. in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient doctors and medical staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming ..this homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically .... you are a revered champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life."

He further reflected on how people respond differently to such difficult phases, adding, ".. some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain champions .. they that do not , get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually ..nothing wrong by either ..be well be happy (sic)."

Shortly after publishing the blog, Amitabh also posted a cryptic message on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, "T 5806 - The game has ended! But the work is still going on." Although the actor did not provide any context for either post, the messages sparked curiosity among fans, with many wondering if they were linked to his personal health or were simply philosophical reflections on life.

Amitabh Bachchan has, over the years, spoken candidly about his health struggles. During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, he revealed that only around 25 per cent of his liver is functional following the life-threatening accident he suffered while filming Coolie in 1982. The incident left him with severe internal injuries, requiring emergency surgery and a prolonged stay in hospital.

Despite several health challenges over the decades, the veteran star has remained one of the busiest actors in the industry. He continues to balance films, television projects and an active presence on social media.

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and is now preparing to return as the host of the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.