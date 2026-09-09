‘Aap Inke Bharose Show Chalayenge?’: Sunil Pal Questions Amitabh Bachchan Amid Gaurav Kapoor & Gaurav Gupta’s Spotting On Kaun Banega Crorepati Set

‘Aap Inke Bharose Show Chalayenge?’: Sunil Pal Questions Amitabh Bachchan Amid Gaurav Kapoor, Gaurav Gupta & Varun Grover’s Spotting On Kaun Banega Crorepati Set |

Comedian Sunil Pal took to social media to indirectly react to Gaurav Kapoor and Gaurav Gupta being spotted on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Without taking names, Sunil referred to them as “gaali galoch wale” log. The comedian claimed that he has been advising the channel for a long time not to invite such people. He also addressed host Amitabh Bachchan, asking him to think about the children who watch the show. He asked, “Kyun aate hai ye log aapke program mein?”

Sunil said in his video, “KBC walon main tumko kab se bol raha hoon ki gaali galoch walon ko mat bulao.” He further addressed Amitabh Bachchan, saying, “Aapka show Bachchan sahab bachchan bachchan (referring to kids) dekhte hain, budhe bujurg to dekhte hi hain, bachchan Bachchan bhi dekhte hain. Un bachchan ka to sochiye.”

He then made a sarcastic remark about the show's format, saying there are 14 questions in KBC, while the 15th question will be asked of the host. Sunil added, “KBC mein 14 sawaal karte ho, 15th sawaal duniya aapse karegi.” He further questioned why such people are being invited to KBC while referring to them as “gaali galoch wale YouTubers”.

Sunil continued to question Amitabh, asking, “Kya aap itne bade kalakar ab inke bharose apna show chalayenge.” He then claimed that two such people will be appearing in the upcoming episodes of KBC. However, Sunil did not name anyone in his video.

Recently, comedian Gaurav Kapoor and Gaurav Gupta were spotted on the sets of KBC. Along with them, writer and comedian Varun Grover was also seen posing for the paparazzi on the sets of the show.

Sunil Pal had previously criticised the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati for inviting comedians such as Samay Raina to the show. In June 2026, while reacting to the controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More, Sunil questioned why comedians known for using abusive language were being given mainstream platforms such as KBC and Bigg Boss. Earlier, amid the India's Got Latent controversy, he had also criticised Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia over their content and reportedly questioned why KBC had invited them.