'Paise Ke Liye Kisi Tarah Ke...': Sunil Pal DISAPPOINTED Over Archana Puran Singh's India's Got Latent Appearance - VIDEO

Sunil Pal Criticises Archana Puran Singh's Latent Appearance | Photo Via Instagram

Comedian Sunil Pal has expressed his disappointment over veteran actress and television personality Archana Puran Singh’s appearance on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2. Archana appeared on the panel alongside Orry, Sharon Verma and Nishant Suri, with the episode featuring her family members in the audience.

Sunil Pal Criticises Archana Puran Singh's Latent Appearance

Days after the appearance, Sunil took to Instagram to share a video in which he criticised Archana for participating in the show. He also expressed his displeasure over the comments directed at her family members, including her sons Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, who were seated in the audience, as well as her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi.

Addressing Archana, Sunil said, "Hum toh aapko guru maante hain, par Latent mein jaake aapne jo apne parivaar ko bhi shaamil kiya tha, unka jo apmaan hua hai, woh aapke fan like me, humse saha nahi gaya. Jitne bhi aapke fans hain, unko bura laga."

Check out the video:

He questioned why Archana, whom he described as a big star with plenty of professional opportunities, chose to appear on the show.

'Parivaar Ki Beizzati Waha Pe Ho Gayi'

unil clarified that he did not believe Archana herself had insulted her family, but felt that they were subjected to humiliation during the appearance. "Aapne beizzati nahi ki, par aapke parivaar ki beizzati waha pe ho gayi," he said.

'Paise Ke Liye Kisi Tarah Ke...'

He further urged Archana to be selective about the projects and platforms she chooses, saying that she had already earned considerable fame and wealth through her career. "Archana ji, paise ke liye kisi tarah ke pralobhan ke liye aapko aisi tarike ke jagah pe jana rukh jana chaiye..." added Pal.

Sunil also objected to remarks made about Archana’s sons and husband during the episode. “Latent pe aapke bachchon ko nalla kaha gaya, pati ko berozgar kaha gaya, toh bura laga. Sorry, but sach mein bura laga,” he said.

Archana Puran Singh is yet to publicly respond to Sunil Pal’s comments.