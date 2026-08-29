Archana Puran Singh Hits Back At Samay Raina’s Vlogging Dig With A Sharp 'Gaaliyan Dena Talent Hai' Comeback On India’s Got Latent 2 | X

Mumbai: Veteran actor Archana Puran Singh had a quick response when comedian Samay Raina took a dig at her vlogging during the latest episode of 'India's Got Latent 2.'

The episode featured Archana and Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, on the panel. During the show, Samay took a dig at Archana while speaking to a contestant.

A contestant named AR Tiwari performed Bhojpuri shayari on the show. When Samay asked him what he does apart from shayari, the contestant said that he also dances, vlogs and raps.

Samay then took the opportunity to poke fun at Archana, who regularly shares family vlogs. He told the contestant, "Did you say vlog? Vlogging doesn't need talent".

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Archana was quick to respond to the comment. Giving Samay a sharp comeback, she said, "gaaliyan dena talent hai (abusing is talent)." Her reply left the audience cheering, while Samay did not have an immediate comeback.

However, Samay later continued to joke about Archana's well-known laugh during the episode.

The comedian also brought Archana's family into his jokes. While introducing her, Samay recalled watching her as "Miss Braganza" in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' before taking a dig at her family vlogs.

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"I have seen your vlogs; neither does your husband work, nor do your 'nalle bete'. In her house, reverse patriarchy is happening. Only women are working," he said.

Archana's sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi, were seated in the front row and laughed at the joke. Archana then laughed and warned them about sitting there, telling them, "I warned you not to sit in front row, this is not how you get fame, this is how you get insulted."

Archana started her YouTube vlogging journey with her family in December 2024. She launched the channel AAAP Ka Parivaar with her husband Parmeet Sethi and their sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)