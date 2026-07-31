Sunil Pal, Mukesh Khanna, Kapil Sharma As Panelists On Samay Raina's Show India's Got Latent 2? Netizens Claim Viral Video Is AI-Generated

Sunil Pal, Mukesh Khanna, Kapil Sharma On India's Got Latent 2? | X (Twitter)

From the day India's Got Latent season 2 started, everyone has been keen to know who the panellists in the next episode of the show will be. In the last episode, Raghav Juyal, Niharika M, and Munawar Faruqui were the panellists on Samay Raina's show. Now, a video has gone viral on social media in which Sunil Pal, Mukesh Khanna, and Kapil Sharma are seen on IGL along with Samay. However, there's no confirmation whether it is a real video or a fake one.

Netizens Question Video's Authenticity

Netizens are claiming that it is an AI-generated video. A netizen tweeted, "10000% AI, in last few seconds the guy live recording on phone shows Sunil Pal clapping but he is idle (sic)."

Only Netflix can make this possible 🤣 pic.twitter.com/efsuYno3Bq — SUPRIYA (@Supriyashrivxst) July 30, 2026

Another X user wrote, "It's definitely AI. But the person seen clapping in mobile recording is Samay, he is also wearing red T shirt (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "For real?😭 Samay collecting his haters like Pokemon! Next Mumbai police in the panel! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

India's Got Latent AI Videos

Well, whether the video is AI-generated or actual footage from the show, only Samay can tell us, or we just have to wait for the next episode.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that an AI-generated video of India's Got Latent has gone viral on social media. Earlier, videos featuring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Johnny Sins have gone viral on social media.

🚨 Adult stars Johnny Sins & Comatozze have reportedly been confirmed to appear in India's Got Latent Season 2 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7QE0Hrmoin — Walter Black (@BryanBergX) June 27, 2026

Sunil Pal-Samay Raina Tiff

For the uninitiated, Sunil and Samay don't share a good rapport. Their social media clash over comedy styles, explicit language, and mutual roasts has always grabbed everyone's attention.

Meanwhile, Mukesh was upset with Samay after he cracked jokes about Shaktiman on India's Got Latent. However, the two teamed up for a brand collaboration, and that left everyone surprised.

By the way, it will surely be interesting to watch Mukesh and Sunil on IGL.