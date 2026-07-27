India's Got Latent 2 Episode 4 Leaked? Raghav Juyal, Munawar Faruqui & Niharika NM's Viral Clips Surface Before Netflix Premiere- VIDEOS

India's Got Latent 2 Episode 4 Leaked? | X

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 4 was all set to premiere on Friday, July 31, 2026. However, it appears that the episode has allegedly been leaked online ahead of its official release. Several clips, claimed to be from the upcoming episode, are now circulating widely on social media.

India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 4 has been leaked online. The upcoming episode is said to feature Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM, Munawar Faruqui, and Rohan Joshi as panelists. The viral clips show Samay Raina taking a dig at Alia Bhatt, while Raghav is seen joking about Munawar Faruqui.

In one of the leaked clips, Raghav says, "Ek baar ye hai yaar, itni mushkilaton ke baad, ye hasta rehta hai. Magar 6 mahina, 7 mahina, jo bhi ise hui hai, jo bhi kuch isne jhela hai, phir bhi jis hisaab se Munawar ne comeback kiya hai that was amazing man." Moved by the remark, Munawar got up from his chair and told Raghav, "Love you man."

Finally watching the first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. Looking forward to seeing Munawar Faruqui.#munawarfaruqui #samayraina

pic.twitter.com/0e7OKOc2lj — Alam (@SHANE_ALAM08) July 27, 2026

Another clip that has gone viral on social media shows Raghav telling the audience, "Meri film aa rahi hai 'Bhai Tera Star Hai'." Reacting to this, Samay quipped, "Kitni baar khud hi batana padega to kaisa star hai." Raghav quickly hit back, saying, "Alia Bhatt ne bhi khud hi bataya tha." Taking the banter a step further, Samay joked about Alia's film Alpha, adding, "Uski bhi nahi chali thi."

Raghav Juyal on India's got latent: "Meri film aa rahi hai, bhai tera star hai"

Samay Raina: "Kitni baar bataoge"



Raghav: "Koi baat nahi Alia ne bhi bataya tha"

Samay: "Uski bhi nahi chali fir" 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/l5FvnW0rJB — Raj (@idfcwau) July 27, 2026

Samay Raina released India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 4 on YouTube exclusively for his members-only subscribers. Announcing the release, the comedian said he wanted to reward his YouTube members for standing by him through thick and thin. He also took a humorous dig at the recent leak controversy, joking, "Agar ye episode kisi ne leak kiya na to ek istifa main bhi mangunga."

Samay Raina released India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 4 will however release on Netflix on Friday, July 31 at 7 pm.