Samay Raina Helps Paparazzo After He Falls Amid Chaos Outside Habitat After India's Got Latent Season 2 Shoot In Mumbai – VIDEO

Samay Raina Pauses To Help Paparazzo Amid Crowd Chaos | Photo Via Instagram

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina was spotted at The Habitat on Tuesday, July 14, in Mumbai's Khar after wrapping up the shoot for another episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. The episode will feature Rakhi Sawant and Ashneer Grover as panellists, adding to the excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the show's return.

Samay Raina Pauses To Help Paparazzo Amid Crowd Chaos

As Samay stepped out of the comedy venue, he was seen holding his close friend Balraj Ghai's wife, Chandni Ghai, to help protect her as they made their way towards his car. Meanwhile, a large crowd of paparazzi and fans gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the comedian. The rush to capture his exit soon turned chaotic, with photographers jostling for space to get the perfect shot.

Amid the commotion, one of the paparazzi members lost his balance and fell to the ground while filming. Instead of walking away, Samay immediately paused and rushed to help. The comedian was seen extending a helping hand to the photographer, ensuring he got back on his feet before making his way towards his car.

Check out the video:

The thoughtful gesture was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media. Fans praised Samay for his humility and quick response, with many calling his actions genuine and heartwarming.