'Stop Minimising Women': Kusha Kapila Slams 'Fake' Posts Claiming She Used Samay Raina For Fame & Wanted To Be On India's Got Latent 2

Actress and influencer Kusha Kapila reacted to viral social media posts linking her with comedian Samay Raina, calling them "fake and seeded." The actress shared screenshots of the Instagram posts on her social media on Sunday (July 12), alleging that they were created to spread misinformation and damage her image.

The viral posts claimed that Kusha had met Samay and convinced him to invite her on his popular show, India's Got Latent. They also suggested that she was "hanging out" with the comedian despite previously criticising him for making "insensitive" jokes about her.

One of the posts went a step further by calling Kusha "a woman who can change for money and fame." It also featured a picture of Samay with a woman, but Kusha alleged that the image had been digitally altered by replacing the woman's face with hers to falsely portray her alongside the comedian.

Kusha wrote on her Instagram story, "Fake and seeded. My face is Al altered. Why would anyone spend any money doing this is beyond me? The way incel internet will stoop down to minimise me is laughable at this point (sic)."

In another story, she wrote, "Let's fact check this one by one because I don't have the time and patience to make a plan to dismantle this. We will do this calmly and with reason. This is not an e-lafda but just how incel internet will go to the pits to minimise women. All this is happening because I take a stand and still will lol."

'Will never be on Latent'

Kusha also addressed her past fallout with Samay, admitting that she had blocked him after he made what she described as "insensitive" jokes about her. She said she was upset at the time and felt that the incident should never have happened.

Kusha clarified they are not friends but have moved on from the controversy. She also dismissed the viral claims, stating that she has never appeared on India's Got Latent and does not hang out with Samay.

Kusha and Samay's fallout

The controversy comes against the backdrop of Kusha and Samay's much-discussed public fallout following a comedy roast in 2024.

During The Pretty Good Roast Show, hosted by Ashish Solanki, Samay made several jokes about Kusha, including remarks related to her divorce from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. The comments received criticism online, and Kusha later said that the jokes crossed several boundaries and felt "dehumanising." In the aftermath, she blocked Samay and Ashish on Instagram.

Months later, Samay acknowledged during a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session that although they were no longer as close and rarely spoke, he still cared about Kusha and wished her well.

By early 2025, the equation between the two appeared to improve. Samay gave Kusha a friendly mention on India's Got Latent, and they were later reportedly seen together at a few social gatherings.