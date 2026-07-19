'Men Are Amazing People': Samay Raina Comes Out In Support Of Sakshi Jha, Asks Fans To Send Her Love After Latest Latent Episode - VIDEO

India's Got Latent is once again dominating online conversations, with its third episode sparking a fresh wave of debate. This time, the spotlight is on contestant Sakshi Jha, whose comments about men and feminism drew sharp reactions from both the judges and viewers.

While the show has built a reputation for controversial moments, Sakshi's statements quickly became one of the most talked-about topics on social media, triggering criticism, memes and heated discussions.

Sakshi Jha's 'man hater' remarks go viral

During her appearance on the show, Bihar-based teacher Sakshi Jha introduced herself by saying she was a "man hater." She also identified herself as a feminist while interacting with the judges.

Her statement prompted judge Raghu Ram to respond that feminism should not be equated with hatred towards men. He clarified that misandry is not the definition of feminism and advised her against using the two interchangeably.

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As the conversation progressed, Sakshi made several controversial remarks, including reacting with "chee" (ew) at the mention of "mard" (men). She also claimed that she dislikes her father, grandfather and brother, adding that she has openly expressed those feelings to her father.

Comments about marriage draw criticism

The contestant's remarks became even more controversial when judge Vishal Dadlani questioned her statement about marriage.

Responding to him, she said, "Mujhe pati ko daru peekar marna hai" (I want to beat my husband after drinking alcohol).

Sakshi also said that, in her opinion, a "good man" is someone who blindly follows his wife, commonly referred to as "joru ka gulaam."

Her performance ultimately received zero points from all the judges.

Internet Reacts To The Episode

Soon after the episode premiered on YouTube and Netflix, clips from Sakshi's performance began circulating widely across social media platforms.

Many viewers criticised her remarks, with several self-described feminists distancing themselves from her views and arguing that feminism advocates gender equality rather than hostility towards men. Others turned the incident into memes, while many male users also trolled the contestant online.

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The debate quickly expanded beyond the show, becoming a trending topic across social media and discussion forums.

Samay Raina comes out in support of Sakshi Jha

Amid the growing backlash, host Samay Raina addressed the controversy through a series of Instagram Stories.

In a humorous post, he revealed that he had packed his bags and headed to Alibag after the latest episode was released, joking that he knew another controversy was bound to follow.

However, he also urged viewers not to target Sakshi with hate.

Calling it the "best opportunity" to spread kindness, he encouraged his followers to send her support instead.

"It will show her that 'mens' are amazing people, too," he wrote.

Samay also credited Sakshi for making the episode memorable, saying that without her, the latest episode would not have generated the same level of attention.

"You have to give it to her," he said, praising the contestant's contribution to the episode's impact.

In another Instagram Story, he tagged Sakshi and wrote, "Sending you lots of love from 'mens'."